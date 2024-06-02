Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding: Salman Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's PICS posing with little fan surface; Internet reacts

Who's who of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others graced the four-day cruise pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Recently, two pictures of Salman and Mahendra Singh Dhoni from the event surfaced on the internet and fans are all hearts.

Salman Khan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni attend cruise pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

On June 2, a while ago, an account named Hajra Lalljee posted two pictures featuring Salman Khan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Bhaijaan and the Captail Cool can be seen posing with the girl along with a little fan in two separate frames as they all attended Anant Ambani and Radhika merchant's cruise pre-wedding.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "The only distraction during focus shopping can be @beingsalmankhan (pink hearts) #salmankhan #msdhoni"

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the post was dropped, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Salman Khannn (multiple red hearts)." Another commented, "My dream to meet him!! I wish i see him." "Dream to meet my Absolute Favs Salman and Mahi," wrote a third fan. Others were also seen dropping red hearts as they expressed their wish to meet Salman and Dhoni.

Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha Kapoor's picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding surfaces

A fan page of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha Kapoor named Raha Coconut Tree dropped a picture of the mother-daughter duo from the cruise pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their Instagram account.

The picture captures Alia holding her daughter in her arms while the latter enjoying an ice cream. Sharing the picture, the fan page captioned it, "Alia Bhatt with her daughter at Anant Ambani's 2nd pre wedding adorable pic of mumma & Rara Raha was seen eating icecream."

On the other hand, a fan account of Ranveer Singh named RanveeriansFC posted a photo of the actor posing with a fan from the pre-wedding event. In the picture, he can be seen flaunting his beard, wearing a black outfit and a matching hat. Apart from them, several celebrities' footage from the event went viral on social media.

