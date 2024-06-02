Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday take over Portofino streets in style; PICS

The Internet is abuzz with the visuals of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding bash in Italy. A while back, visuals of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani stirred the internet. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor also dropped lively photos with her BFF Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. Check it out.

Shanaya Kapoor drops stunning glimpses from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations

Today, on June 2, a while back, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped stunning glimpses from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Italy. The pictures encapsulated stunning visuals of Shanaya as she stunned in a backless colorful maxi dress, while Suhana rocked it in a black floral gown. The Call Me Bae actress on the other hand looked like sunshine in a butter-yellow mini dress.

"That's amore," followed by a mango emoji she wrote in the caption. In the pictures, the divas were seen taking Portofino streets in style, while some of the pictures showed Shanaya posing beside a dock. Adding a musical touch, she added Fausto Papetti's La Dolce Vita in the background.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday and more react

Soon after the post was shared, Ananya Panday being her cutest self-reacted to the post as she quipped, “I’m the best,” while Shanaya’s father and veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor complimented expressing, “Foreground and background both stunning.” Adding to his compliment, Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor chimed in, “Agreed! Foreground more (accompanied by red-heart emojis)”

Being loving mothers, Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

On Saturday, Sara Ali Khan had also posted several endearing pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and close friends from Rome and Cannes.

Several Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Sanjay Dutt, and more reached Italy to be a part of the grand celebrations.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's impending wedding

Amidst this cruise pre-wedding, Anant and Radhika’s wedding invitation card went viral on social media. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12. It will be followed by a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14.

This three-day event will take place at the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Centre. At this venue, Mukesh Ambani's elder son, Akash Ambani, also tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in March 2019.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise: Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar dish couple goals; visuals of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth-Kiara OUT