Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations begin with Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony; Deets Inside

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is getting married to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Encore Healthcare's CEO, Viren Merchant. The pre-wedding festivities are in full swing in Jamnagar. The celebrations kicked off on Feb 16 with the Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony, where they wrote the first official wedding invitation.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations begin with Lagan Lakhvanu

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities include the traditional Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony, which took place on Feb 16. This Gujarati custom involves offering the Kankotri wedding invitation to the gods as a sacred request for blessings on the new union.

The celebrations began in traditional Gujarati style at the huge Jamnagar farmhouse of Ambanis. With the auspicious ceremony, Anant and Radhika began their journey together while seeking divine blessings.

Radhika Merchant's dreamy look for the ceremony

Radhika Merchant looked dreamy as she opted for a pastel-blue lehenga by Anamika Khanna. The lehenga featured floral embroidery and lace embellishments. She paired it with diamond jewelry and wore her hair down with soft waves.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding invitation card

Earlier last month, the pre-wedding invitation card of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was revealed. The note in the invitation card read as saying, "We are delighted to invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of our son." A handwritten note by Mukesh and Nita was also shared revealing the importance of Jamnagar to them.

Advertisement

It explained that Reliance established the world's largest grassroots refining complex in Jamnagar in 1997. The note also mentioned that over the years, they have planted more than 10 million trees in the region. "Over the past 25 years we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant's wedding festivities", the note further read.

Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Hariharan to perform at the pre-wedding celebration

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed a few days back that the 3-day pre-wedding celebration that will take place between the 1st and 3rd March this year will see top Indian artists like Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Hariharan performing on stage.

ALSO READ: PICS from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Roka ceremony go VIRAL; 5 things to know about the couple