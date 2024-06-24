Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding: Groom-to-be visits Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s house to invite them; WATCH

The year started with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosting a majority of B-town celebs in Jamnagar for their first pre-wedding function. Last month, they invited all their buddies for a luxurious cruise expedition as part of their second pre-wedding function.

The couple is finally done hosting the gala and are prepping for their big day which is happening on July 12, 2024. To invite actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol, the groom-to-be went to the celebs’ Mumbai residence.

Anant Ambani invites Ajay Devgn-Kajol to his wedding with Radhika Merchant

On June 24, Nita Ambani flew to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer the first wedding card of son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to the Lord and seek His blessings. Soon after, the groom-to-be was spotted leaving actor couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Mumbai residence after inviting them to his wedding.

After meeting with the celebs, Anant was spotted sitting in his orange luxury car and heading home followed by an entourage of security personnel.

Take a look:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding

After proposing to Radhika in 2023, the Ambani and Merchant family organized a Goldhana ceremony followed by a surprise engagement bash. Earlier this year, they invited Rihanna to perform at their sangeet as they took part in the ‘Hastakshar ceremony’ in Gujarat.

From May 29 to June 1, they welcomed their loved ones on board the cruise ship. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and many others were at the celebration. American actor and comedian, Adam Sandler was also invited.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony

According to ANI, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani will be wedding his long-time ladylove Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024, as per traditions. It will mark the beginning of a grand three-day celebration that will be hosted at the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s BKC.

While their ‘Shubh Vivah’ is scheduled for the said date, it will be followed by a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13. The next day, on July 14, the Ambanis will be hosting ‘Mangal Utsav’ or the wedding reception on July 14. Just like all other functions, a host of B-town biggies are expected to be part of the extravaganza.

