Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invitation out; from venue to dates, here's a peek into the 3-day event: PIC

Anant Ambani will exchange vows with Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024. An invitation for the wedding has surfaced on various social media platforms, unveiling essential details about the lavish event, such as the venue, dress code, program, and more. Scroll down to read the full story!

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding details out

The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is scheduled for July 12, followed by a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. This three-day extravaganza will unfold at the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Centre, the very same venue where Mukesh Ambani's elder son, Akash Ambani, tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in March 2019.

Have a look at the full invitation here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Cruise Pre-Wedding event

Ambani Update, an Instagram account, recently shared a video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Cruise Pre-Wedding Event, capturing the exhilarating performance by the Backstreet Boys. The band, featuring Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, donned coordinated all-white attire as they entertained a large audience aboard the cruise with their hit song I Wanna Be With You. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

This second pre-wedding extravaganza for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is aboard a luxurious cruise, exploring the picturesque locales of Italy and France from May 29 to June 1. Details leaked online have unveiled the thrilling lineup of events scheduled for this voyage and the designated dress codes for attending guests.

Advertisement

Among the Bollywood luminaries who have jetted off to Italy for the cruise celebration are Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his children Aryan and Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, along with Boney Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Disha Patani. Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is already aboard the cruise.

This marks the second pre-wedding bash for Anant and Radhika, following the initial one held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, back in March 2024.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cruise Pre-Wedding: Backstreet Boys perform at couple’s Starry Night event; videos go VIRAL