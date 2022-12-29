Anant Ambani to wed Radhika Merchant

It's official! Anant Ambani is all set to tie knot with Radhika Merchant.

Written by Neenaz Akhtar   |  Published on Dec 29, 2022   |  03:10 PM IST  |  328
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

The “Roka” (engagement) ceremony of Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant and Anant Ambani, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at NathDwara in Rajasthan today in the presence of family members and friends and blessed by the priests of the temple. The young couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union and participated in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies at the temple. The family and friends will  together celebrate the happy occasion later today. 

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness.

Anant and Radhika

Anant completed his studies from Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

About The Author
Neenaz Akhtar
Neenaz Akhtar

A passionate writer and an avid researcher with more than 4 years of industry experience, Neenaz has a knack for creatin... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!