Anant Ambani’s Vantara brings wildlife to Mumbai: Sculptures reveal silent perils of plastic pollution; PICS

Vantara, founded by Anant Bhai Ambani, is unveiling a new public art initiative designed to raise awareness about the broader environmental consequences of modern life, from pollution to habitat destruction. From October 4 to 6, 2024, three wildlife-inspired sculptures will be displayed across key locations in Mumbai—Carter Road, Shivaji Park, and Juhu Beach—each depicting the challenges animals face due to human activity.

These sculptures, made from wire mesh and locally sourced materials, are not just artistic expressions but also a call for reflection. Each piece portrays wildlife interacting with human waste, serving as a subtle yet poignant reminder of how our daily habits—from plastic use to urban expansion—impact ecosystems.

One of the installations features an Asiatic Black Bear with its head caught in a discarded plastic container, representing how animals unwittingly become victims of human waste. Another sculpture depicts two Flamingos entangled in plastic, symbolizing the disruption to bird habitats caused by pollution.

At Juhu Beach, the focus shifts to marine life, with a simple yet evocative sculpture of Turtles trapped in nets and surrounded by waste, representing the challenges sea creatures face.

“The sculptures are meant to provoke thought about how modern life and consumption patterns are taking a toll on the planet,” said a spokesperson for Vantara. “Our goal is to bring attention to the interconnectedness of all life and inspire people to rethink their relationship with nature.”

Advertisement

The initiative aligns with Vantara’s broader mission of protecting wildlife and restoring ecosystems. With its sanctuary in Gujarat, spanning 3,500 acres, Vantara has spearheaded efforts in wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and reforestation, contributing to the preservation of over 1 million animals and the planting of 100 million trees. These efforts are part of a larger vision to restore balance between human progress and environmental stewardship.

As the sculptures invite Mumbai residents to pause and reflect this World Animal Day, Vantara encourages individuals to reconsider their environmental footprint and make small changes that contribute to a sustainable future. “By acknowledging the impact of our actions, we can collectively work toward a world where wildlife and people coexist in harmony,” said Vantara’s spokesperson.

The installations are a visual manifestation of Vantara’s mission: to remind us that our everyday choices have lasting effects on the planet. In keeping with this vision, Vantara invites the public to join their conservation efforts and become a Vantarian, actively participating in the movement for a more sustainable world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi in talks to spearhead Neeraj Pandey’s web series for Netflix