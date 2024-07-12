Anant-Radhika Wedding: Rumored lovebirds Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina vibe together; don’t miss Ranveer Singh, Shikhar Dhawan’s bhangra

The Internet is abuzz with inside pictures and videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding. Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas, and more have arrived to attend the splendid evening. Meanwhile, a video of rumored lovebirds Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina vibing together has surfaced on the internet.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina vibe on stage together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations are the only obsession of the internet right now. In a plethora of videos, we caught our hands on a video that features rumored lovebirds Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina sharing the stage. The two were seen vibing together on the stage while they clapped together.

Meanwhile, we can also see Ananya Panday dancing in the other corner of the stage. For the special evening, Khushi stunned in a sequined green lehenga with her hair left open. Meanwhile, Vedang looked handsome in an orange kurta with white pants.

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Veer Pahariya dance together

In addition to this, another video ruling the internet featured Khushi dancing with her sister Janhvi Kapoor while her rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya, joined in. The trio was seen dancing to Calm Down singer Rema’s tunes and sharing a warm hug. Additionally, Ananya also stole the show as she enjoyed herself dancing alongside Rema and effortlessly stole the show.

Ranveer Singh and Shikhar Dhawan steal the show with their Bhangra moves

Furthermore, another video featured powerhouses of energy Ranveer Singh and Shikhar Dhawan rocking the stage with their infectious Bhangra moves. One can see the duo enjoying themselves to the core as they shook legs on the popular Punjabi number, Mundian Toh Bachke Rahin sung by Punjabi MC.

If you clearly watch the video, you can also see Arjun Kapoor and Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon emerged in a conversation.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Rema has charged over Rs 25 crore to perform his viral track at the wedding.

The grand wedding of Anant and Radhika witnessed the gracious presence of international celebs like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and American actor and wrestler John Cena among others. After the grand wedding, the celebrations will continue with Shubh Aashirvad on June 13 and the wedding reception on June 14.

