Ananth Mahadevan's Marathi film is India's official entry to Cannes Film Festival's online market

Ananth Mahadevan's Marathi film titled Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005 has been selected as India's official entry Cannes Film Festival's online market.

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival which happens around May every year was cancelled this year owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, the organisers have planned to take the festival forward by conducting it online and titled it Marche Du Film. And putting the spotlight on India is filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan whose Marathi film has been selected as India's official entry for the online market. Titled Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005, the film stars Usha Jadhav in lead role.

In a Facebook post, an ecstatic Ananth wrote, “MAI GHAT: CRIME NO 103/2005 is Honoured to be selected by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting as India’s Official entry for the prestigious CANNES festival’s Marche’ du Film section.” The film also stars noted Hindi and Marathi actors such as Suhasini Mulay, Girish Oak and Kamlesh Sawant of Drishyam fame.

The film's story revolves around Kerala's Prabhadevi Amma who fought tooth and nail to get justice for her son Udayakumar who died in police custody in 2005. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about his film's selection, Ananth said, "There are no films in competition and no awards. I won’t even be present at the French Riviera, but it’s still a privilege to have a Cannes premiere and be able to use the label to market my film. That in the midst of total stagnation, my film is still alive is a creative high."

Credits :Facebook

