Ananth Mahadevan's track in Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar was added after film was 'complete'; here's why

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty starrer Baazigar remains an iconic film in Bollywood and in their respective careers. Recently, the Abbas-Mustan directorial clocked 30 years of its release. On this occasion, let's find out what actor Ananth Mahadevan said about the film. He played the role of SRK's father in the film.

Ananth Mahadevan on Baazigar

Ananth Mahadevan plays the role of Vishwanath Sharma, who is Ajay's (Shah Rukh Khan) father. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor-director once revealed that he became a part of the film after its shoot was complete. The film's director duo Abbas-Mustan had promised to cast him in every film of theirs. He said, " I asked if they were starting their third film. (director) said, ‘Nahin. Baazigar ke liye hi bulaya hai’. I wondered why I was being called as the film was complete.”

This was because during the trial shows, the audiences could not understand why the hero killed Shilpa Shetty's character. So a backstory was added later which explained his motivation. “I met them and they told me, “We had a trial of the show. And people remarked, ‘Shah Rukh Khan bas ladkiyon ko maar raha hai. Lekin woh kyun maar raha hai? Koi reason hi nahin hai (Shah Rukh Khan is just killing girls. But why is he doing that, nobody knows).’

He continued, "Hence, they wrote the track of the father. They also said that they wanted to cast me as the father and Rakhee Gulzar as the mother. I told them that I had lost all hope and added that I was glad that I was remembered. Then the father’s track was shot."

Kajol and Shilpa Shetty clocks 30 years of Baazigar

As the film turned 30, Kajol wrote a post on Instagram. The caption read, "The first time I worked with Saroj Ji, the first time I met @iamsrk . The first time I met @anumalikmusic … and me all of 17 when I started the film "

Check out her post!

Shilpa Shetty also shared a post on this occasion and wrote a lengthy post to celebrate the occasion.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty celebrates 30 years of Baazigar; calls Shah Rukh Khan her 'one and only acting school'