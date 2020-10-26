  1. Home
Ananya Birla calls a US restaurant 'racist'; Says 'You need to treat your consumers right'

Ananya Birla recently slammed a US restaurant for being ‘racist’. She took to her Twitter handle to share her ordeal.
6401 reads Mumbai
Ananya Birla calls a US restaurant 'racist'; Says 'You need to treat your consumers right'
Ananya Birla is the daughter of Aditya Birla Group’s billionaire Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and educationist and mental health activist Neerja Birla. According to the PTI report, Ananya recently slammed a US restaurant for being ‘racist’. The singer and artist took to her Twitter handle to share her ordeal on Saturday, saying “This is not okay”. In her tweet, she has mentioned that the Italian-American dining place in California “literally threw” her and her family out of their premises.

Her tweet read as, “This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay.” The Scopa Italian Roots restaurant is an Italian-American dining place by Chef Antonia Lofaso in California.

Take a look at Ananya Birla’s tweet here:

In another tweet, she has tagged Chef Lofaso and wrote, “We waited for 3 hours to eat at your restaurant. @chefantonia Your waiter Joshua Silverman was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn’t okay.”

Ananya’s mother Neerja Birla also lashed out at the restaurant for ill-treating them. While re-tweeting Anaya’s post, Neerja wrote, “Very shocking, absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant. You have no right to treat any of your customers like this.” 

Ananya Birla’s brother Aryaman Birla also took to his social media handle to share his concern. His tweet read as, “I have never experienced anything of this sort. Racism exists and is real. Unbelievable. @ScopaRestaurant”.

Also Read: Sean Kingston REVEALS working with Ananya Birla was beautiful and easy

Credits :PTI

