With Ananya, Ishaan’s Khaali Peeli re releasing after theatres open, will you watch it on big screen? COMMENT

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli has released on OTT platform early this month and had opened to average reviews.

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on the entertainment industry as the shootings were stalled for over six months. In fact, the theatres were shut which led to big movies making way towards the digital platform for release. Undoubtedly, it has been a difficult time. But things are gradually falling in place now as life is getting back to normal. The shooting has finally resumed and the makers are taking all the necessary precautions in wake of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that theatres will also be opening up in the coming week with 50 per cent occupancy. It has certainly brought relief to the theatre owners and industry people. Ever since this new development has been announced, there are speculations about the movies releasing on the big screen post the lockdown. Amid this, it has been reported that Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli will also be re-releasing. Yes! You read it right. The media reports suggested that the Maqbool Khan directorial, which was released on OTT platforms early this month, will be releasing on October 16, 2020.

To note, Khaali Peeli will be among the first of the few films hitting the big screen post the lockdown. Interestingly, the movie had opened to average reviews from the audience and critics. However, everyone was in awe of Ananya’s performance in the movie opposite Ishaan and Rajdeep Ahlawat. So, with the movie hitting the big screens now, will you be going to watch it in the theatres? Tell us in the comment section below.

