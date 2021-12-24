Ananya Panday aces fashion game in casuals; SPOTTED with Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra: PICS

Ananya Panday is one actress who is grabbing all the eyeballs these days. Ever since the Shakun Batra film, Gehraiyaan has been announced she is in the limelight. This film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles and has created a lot of buzz already for the kind of feel it has. Amidst the appreciation that the team of Gehraiyaan has been receiving on social media, Ananya was spotted outside the dubbing studio in Mumbai. We also spotted director Shakun Batra heading inside the studio.

Ananya Panday was spotted in casual attire. She wore an all-black outfit looking stunning. The actress wore a black crop top over black pants as she happily got out of her car and posed for the paps. She left her hair open and sported a no-makeup look. Ananya also carried a yellow tote bag on her shoulder and completed her look with white sports shoes. Shakun Batra on the other hand too wore a casual outfit. He wore light brown coloured shorts and paired with a black tee.

Take a look:

Ananya is all excited about sharing the screen space with Deepika and Siddhant and called them family. She said, “It was everything I could have dreamed of. We did a lot of workshops and readings. Shakun is just an amazing director for an actor to work with. He gives you so much space and clear instructions. He just lets you play when you are on screen. So I am really enjoying the equation I have with Shakun”.

ALSO READ: Fries over Flowers, Ananya Panday's new PIC is an ode to 'Fry-day' and foodies