Ananya Panday aces the no-makeup look in style as she shares a new SELFIE on the ‘gram
Ananya Panday will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.
Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses among the newbies in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ananya made her acting debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2 where she featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ever since then, Ananya has constantly been a part of the limelight. Apart from showcasing her acting talent on screen, Ananya also keeps her fans entertained with her posts on social media. Every now and then, she treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional lives, as they keep on coming back for more. Speaking of which, a few moments back, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a new selfie. Have you seen it yet?
Ananya Panday shares a new selfie
Some time back, Ananya took to the photo-and-video sharing and posted a new selfie. In the picture, the Gehraiyaan actress can be seen seated in a sofa. She was seen wearing a black outfit while her shoulder-length hair was left open. Ananya had no makeup on her face, as she clicked herself in a dimly-lit room. Sharing the picture, Ananya captioned the post with an emoji of the Saturn planet.
In no time, her post gathered a lot of likes and comments from fans and followers.
Take a look:
Ananya Panday’s work front
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ananya was last seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, where she shared screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. She now has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will soon be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the coming-of-age movie will portray the lives of three friends and their bonds in a digital age. Apart from this, Ananya also has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana in the pipeline.
ALSO READ: PICS: Ananya Panday spotted outside Dharma office; Looks simple yet stylish in sweatshirt and shorts