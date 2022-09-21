Ananya Panday aces the no-makeup look in style as she shares a new SELFIE on the ‘gram

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses among the newbies in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ananya made her acting debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2 where she featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ever since then, Ananya has constantly been a part of the limelight. Apart from showcasing her acting talent on screen, Ananya also keeps her fans entertained with her posts on social media. Every now and then, she treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional lives, as they keep on coming back for more. Speaking of which, a few moments back, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a new selfie. Have you seen it yet? Ananya Panday shares a new selfie

Some time back, Ananya took to the photo-and-video sharing and posted a new selfie. In the picture, the Gehraiyaan actress can be seen seated in a sofa. She was seen wearing a black outfit while her shoulder-length hair was left open. Ananya had no makeup on her face, as she clicked herself in a dimly-lit room. Sharing the picture, Ananya captioned the post with an emoji of the Saturn planet. In no time, her post gathered a lot of likes and comments from fans and followers. Take a look: