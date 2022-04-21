Ananya Panday adds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra twist in new PICS as she dons a ‘Kesariya’ lehenga

Ananya Panday might only be a few films old in showbiz. However, since her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2, she has been constantly a part of the limelight. Moreover, Ananya has successfully found her spot in the big and glamorous world of Bollywood. Apart from impressing her on the silver screen, Ananya also entertains them on social media. She likes to keep an active presence on Instagram where she often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life every now and then. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Ananya took to the ‘gram yet again and posted a series of pictures in a lehenga. She also added Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra twist to it.

A few moments back, Ananya took to her Instagram space and posted a slew of pictures wearing a lehenga. She looked absolutely pretty in the desi avatar. Her hair was styled in soft waves, while her glamourous makeup looked flawless, punctuated with perfectly done eyes, blushed cheeks, and lip tint. She clicked a few mirror selfies as she posed for pictures. Sharing these pictures, she captioned the post, “Kesariya tera ishq piya”, referring to the song from Alia and Ranbir’s Brahamastra, as well as the colour of her lehenga.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan. She now has Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

