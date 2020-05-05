Ananya Panday adds a twist to Pati Patni Aur Woh's track Dheeme Dheeme as she dances with her little fan

Ananya Panday dancing to the tunes of Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh in this throwback video with a cute little fan will brighten up your mood.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become a master is using social media apps. From scrolling posts to uploading pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Talking about Ananya Panday, from working out at home to turning a chef to sister Rysa Panday, Student of the Year 2 actress has been spending quarantine in the most productive way. Not only this but Ananya also makes sure to update her fans with her candid photos and videos and what she is up to during this quarantine period.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Ananya dancing to the tunes of Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh with a cute little girl. The Student of the Year 2 actress starts her dance with the hook step of the track and then adds her own twist to it. Ananya's little dance partner looks cute while she tries to match with Ananya's steps on the track. The two look adorable doing so and are all smiles while enjoying this little dance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie seemed to have done decently with the fans and next up, she is looking at a film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. Apart from that, she will also be seen in a Shakun Batra's film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and and a film with Vijay Deverkaonda as well. She has an interesting line up for work ahead once the lockdown is all over.

