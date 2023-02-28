Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar amp up their style quotient at Jackky Bhagnani’s party: PICS

The popular celebs of Bollywood, including rumoured love birds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur , talented actress Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar, and many others attended the party hosted by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani , on Monday night. The renowned producer hosted the party to celebrate the arrival of renowned Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay, in Mumbai. The pictures and videos from the star-studded party are now going viral on social media.

Jackky Bhagnani's party for CKay, which was a low-key affair held at his residence in Mumbai, was attended by some of his close friends from the industry including Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar, Pragya Jaiswal, Dhiraj Deshmukh, and many others. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, the popular actors who are rumoured to be in a serious relationship for the last few months, arrived at Jackky Bhagnani separately and posed for pictures. Bhumi and her sister Samiksha Pednekar, on the other hand, arrived together.

Check out the pictures below: