Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur clicked at Vikramaditya Motwane's office; Is a movie in the offing?

Aditya Roy Kapur, the most eligible bachelor in B-town, is currently riding high on the success of his crime thriller television series The Night Manager which also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. Actress Ananya Panday, on the other hand, is also basking in the success of her movie Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Recently, rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted at filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane's office.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur clicked at Vikramaditya Motwane's office

A couple of hours ago, rumored Bollywood couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen leaving the office of filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. One by one, the celebrities left the venue making people speculate if there was a movie in the offing.

Student of the Year 2 debutant Ananya Panday was seen in a casual outfit. She wore a white shirt with blue denim and matching footwear. She hardly had any makeup on and left her hair open. Aditya Roy Kapur also twinned with his alleged girlfriend in a white shirt and paired it with beige trousers. A pair of tan shoes completed the look of the handsome hunk, who was clicked leaving the premises. Apparently, the couple was clicked post preview of their film at Vikramaditya Motwane's office.

Netizens were delighted to see the couple together. One user commented, “What a gorgeous couple adi and ananya make they would make beautiful babies,” while another one wrote, “I’m so happy and thrilled for adi and ananya they make such a beautiful couple.”

Ananya Panday’s work front

After her romantic drama film Gehraiyaan opened to mixed reviews, Ananya shared the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in the action film Liger. She started 2023 by making a special appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and was recently seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa and Ekta Kapoor’s Dream Girl 2. Next up for the Pati Patni Aur Who actress is the drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan followed by Control and Shankara.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s work front

As for Aditya, he was last seen playing a dual role in the action thriller film Gumraah with Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy and The Night Manager. He is currently filming for Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi which is slated to release next year.

