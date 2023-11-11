Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kriti Sanon, Shanaya Kapoor, and others grace Ektaa Kapoor's Diwali bash; WATCH

As Diwali, the cherished festival of lights is on the horizon, B-town celebrities are stepping into the celebratory spirit with a burst of glitz and glamour. Ekta Kapoor recently played host to a lavish party that drew an impressive lineup of stars from the film industry. Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patni, and more added their star power to the festivities, creating a lively atmosphere ahead of the joyous occasion.

Celebrities from the Bollywood industry grace Ektaa Kapoor's Diwali celebration

Ektaa Kapoor's Diwali bash witnessed a full house of Bollywood celebrities. Ananya Panday turned heads in an exquisite peach-colored saree complemented by a tube blouse, minimalistic makeup, and elegant earrings as her only accessories. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur, speculated to be her beau, exuded charm in a sharp black traditional ensemble.

Shanaya Kapoor made a grand entrance alongside her mother, Maheep Kapoor, at the event. Shanaya looked resplendent in a gorgeous golden lehenga adorned with intricate work, complemented by emerald earrings and flowing open hair. Maheep captivated in a purple saree with hints of red.

Kriti Sanon opted for a gothic traditional ensemble, accentuated by tied hair, gothic jewelry, and dark kohl. Disha Patani showcased elegance in a glamorous dark green saree, complemented by loose curls and a golden clutch. Nargis Fakhri radiated beauty in an orange lehenga, adding a touch of ravishing charm to the festivities.