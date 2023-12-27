Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur make a splash at Mumbai Airport; rumored lovebirds headed for New Year vacay?

New Year 2024 is just around the corner. Yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and many other Bollywood celebrities were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport as they jetted off for New Year vacation. Now, this morning, rumored lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday made a stylish appearance at the Airport, and we wonder if they will be ringing in the New Year together.

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur jet off for New Year vacation?

On Wednesday morning, Ananya Panday was spotted arriving at the Mumbai Airport. She aced winter style in a beige sweatshirt, matching loose pants, and a checkered beige jacket. She had a matching baseball cap on, and wore white and red sneakers. Her makeup was minimal, and the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress was seen swiftly making her way to the entrance gate.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur wore a blue checkered shirt over a white tee, with beige pants and black sneakers. He also had a baseball cap on, and wore dark sunglasses. While Aditya and Ananya did not make a joint appearance at the airport, they were spotted separately by the paparazzi around the same time. Check out the video below!

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating rumors

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are reportedly dating each other for a while now. On Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar was seen teasing Ananya about her growing fondness for Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress admitted that she finds Aditya 'hot'. In October last year, they made a joint appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, further adding fuel to dating rumors.

Post that they have been seen together numerous times. In July this year, pictures from their Lisbon vacation broke the Internet, and fans went gaga over their chemistry. Meanwhile, recently on Koffee With Karan 8, when asked if she is dating Aditya, the actress replied, “I'm feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur to answer that question".

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s work front

Ananya Panday was recently seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which released on Netflix. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Aditya Roy Kapur, who was last seen in the film Gumraah, and the series The Night Manager 2, will next be seen in Metro...In Dino, alongside Sara Ali Khan.

