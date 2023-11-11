Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur pose with Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, others at Diwali bash-PICS

With Diwali knocking on the door, the Bollywood clan seems to be elated as the glitzy-glam world has already started indulging in celebrations. Recently, producer Amritpal Singh hosted a star-studded bash, and several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more, marked their attendance. Recently, actress Madhuri Dixit, who was also present at the bash, shared some inside pictures of their fun-filled evening.

Amazing time at Amritpal Singh’s Diwali party: Madhuri Dixit as she shares pictures from Diwali bash

Taking to her Instagram account this afternoon, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! actress shared some photographs from the recently held Diwali party of Amritpal Singh. Dixit shared four pictures and in the first one, she can be seen striking a pose with Shanaya Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Manish Malhotra, husband Shriram Nene, and rumored couple - Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur.

While in the second picture, she can be seen posing with filmmaker Karan Johar, the third image shows her with actress Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sanjay Kapoor. The stars seem to have had a fun-filled memorable evening as the last picture also shows her with actress Bhumi Pednekar.

As she shared the photos, Madhuri Dixit also wrote in the caption, “Had an amazing time at @bindraamritpal‘sDiwali party. Fab catching up with everyone. Happy Diwali!” See the pictures below.

About Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party

Before Amritpal Singh, the fashion designer too had hosted a star-studded Diwali bash, and it marked the presence of various A-list celebrities. Hosted on November 5, the party saw Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, host Manish Malhotra, Khushi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Radhika Merchant arriving in style.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, Rekha, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput, were also among the ones on the guest list.

The career trajectory of Madhuri Dixit

The actress made her debut in 1984 and carved an identity for herself in Bollywood through films including Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!, Aaja Nachle, Kalank, Devdas, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Prahaar: The Final Attack, and many more.

