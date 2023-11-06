Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor-Suhana Khan and The Archies gang grace Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

In the next couple of days, Indians living across the globe will be celebrating the festival of lights with their near and dear ones. However, the celebrations have begun in B-town. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted the first Diwali party in Mumbai which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Among them was the entire The Archies gang along with actors like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others.

Currently, Manish Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai is packed with popular stars of the Indian film industry. The entire star cast of the upcoming teen musical comedy film The Archies was also spotted a while ago, posing for the paparazzi outside Manish’s house.

The female leads including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Aditi Saigal were seen wearing colour-coordinated traditional attires. Wearing lehengas in the hues of red with golden blouses, the women looked pretty. The four male stars of the show, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina also wore desi attires to the event.

The Night Manager actor Aditya Roy Kapur looked handsome as he wore an all-black pathaani-kurta for the Diwali party.

Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in a pink and silver lehenga set with a plunging neckline blouse. She skipped heavy jewelry and tied her hair in a stylish bun.

Ananya Panday looked like eternal sunshine as she arrived at the star-studded event wearing a lemon-yellow lehenga. The Dream Girl 2 actress wore a pretty necklace with a studded maangtika. She left her hair open to complete her look.

Next up was Janhvi Kapoor who looked like a dream in a golden outfit. She styles her hair in subtle waves and matched her clutch with her gold attire. She accessorized her look with dangling earrings.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was also present at the celebration wearing a white kurta-pajama set.

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, looked ravishing in a red saree with a heavily embellished blouse.

