Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Nanda party together post Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer launch
A video that has surfaced on Instagram shows rumored couples Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur and Siddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Nanda partying together post Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer launch.
The trailer of the highly anticipated film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan released a few days ago. The film’s cast Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav were seen at the trailer launch. Post that, an after-party was held at Siddhant’s house, which was attended by Ananya, and their pictures and videos went viral. But did you know Ananya’s rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, and Siddhant’s rumored girlfriend Navya Nanda were also present at the after-party?
Rumored couples Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Nanda spotted at after-party
A video shared by a friend of Siddhant’s, who was present at the after-party, gives a sneak-peek into the fun party post Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer launch. The video shows Aditya Roy Kapur was present at the party, along with Ananya Panday. In one of the stills, he and Ananya are seen posing next to each other in a group picture form the after-party. Aditya can be seen in a grey tee, while Ananya looked stunning in a white midi dress.
Meanwhile, the video also shows a brief glimpse of Navya Naveli Nanda. She is seen next to Siddhant Chaturvedi as he cuts a cake. Navya looks gorgeous in a black dress. Check out the video below!
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating rumors
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumors began when they made a joint appearance at a Diwali party last year. However, they have refrained from acknowledging their rumored relationship publicly. In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, Ananya Panday dropped quite a few hints about her rumored relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.
Meanwhile, Navya Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s dating rumors have also been floating for quite dome time. They have also been spotted together on a few occasions. However, neither of them have acknowledged it.
About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming-of-age tale that stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. It marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.
