Ananya Panday admires THESE qualities of rumored BF Aditya Roy Kapur; reveals what she’d like to learn from him

Amidst the acclaim for her stellar performance in the newly released film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday finds herself in the spotlight. The actress has also been making waves in the public eye due to her rumored relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. While the duo hasn't officially confirmed their romantic involvement, they have openly praised and expressed admiration for each other on various occasions. In a recent revelation, Ananya shared the qualities she believes one can learn from Aditya.

Ananya Panday reveals what to learn from rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ananya Panday was asked about the qualities she believes one can learn from her alleged boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur.

In response, Ananya shared, "He has been very patient. I think patience, perseverance, and self-belief." She reflected on Aditya's career, mentioning that after Aashiqui 2, he likely received numerous offers and opportunities. However, she admired how he took his time, made thoughtful choices, and dedicated attention and love to each of his projects.

Ananya went on to highlight Aditya's approach to his work, noting that he is not the type of actor who juggles multiple projects simultaneously or fills up his calendar just for the sake of it. She expressed, "So, I think patience, and he really believes in himself very strongly, and that's really a nice quality."

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s relationship timeline and New Year vacation in London

The speculations surrounding Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship sparked when they were seen together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash in 2022. Since then, the paparazzi has captured them stepping out on various occasions, be it for drives or events.

Their European holiday in 2023 created quite a buzz, especially when leaked pictures of the duo getting cozy at a lakeside surfaced on the internet. Reports also suggested that they celebrated Ananya's 25th birthday in the Maldives last year as well as attended several Diwali celebrations in Mumbai.

While making appearances on the talk show Koffee with Karan 8, both stars cleverly avoided directly addressing their dating rumors but dropped subtle hints about their romance.

Adding fuel to the rumors, the lovebirds ushered in the New Year 2024 together in London, as indicated by leaked visuals of them sharing moments. Ananya shared numerous pictures on her Instagram from their latest escapade, featuring her enjoying the festive atmosphere with fondue and chocolates. Although Aditya wasn't present in the photos, fans speculated that he was likely the man behind the camera, further adding an air of mystery to their relationship.

About Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s work front

Ananya Panday had a remarkable 2023, marked by the success of her comedy-drama, Dream Girl 2, where she portrayed the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana. In the coming-of-age film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which premiered on Netflix on December 26, Ananya starred alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film garnered positive responses from both critics and audiences alike.

Looking ahead, Ananya is poised for exciting ventures, including a collaboration with Vikramaditya Motwane for a cyber thriller. Additionally, she is gearing up for her upcoming OTT series, Call Me Bae.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur, who received acclaim for his performance in the series The Night Manager, is set to captivate audiences in Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film, Metro In Dino.

