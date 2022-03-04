Ananya Panday admits looking up to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt: They have been phenomenal in everything

Ananya Panday has been one of the leading divas in Bollywood who has managed to leave a mark in the industry. She is just four films old in the showbiz industry and she has certainly proved her mettle every time she has hit the screen. And while Ananya enjoys a massive fan following and serves as an inspiration for many, the Khaali Peeli actress, in one of her interviews, stated that she looks up to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt as an actress.

While talking to Elle, Ananya was all praises for Kareena and Alia and their impressive line of work. “They don’t shy away from any kind of cinema; they do a little bit of everything. And they’re so good at what they do. I don’t think that there are any roles that they’ve done that I feel like I could have done justice to; because they’ve been phenomenal in everything,” she added. Ananya also emphasised that she wishes to play a character similar to Geet from Kareena’s Jab We Met given the subtle arc in the character, the subtle nuances which left her impressed.

Furthermore, Ananya also emphasised that she is in awe of Kareena and Alia’s off screen personalities as well as she finds them honest and real. “As a young girl, that’s something that I’ve really valued in actors—when you feel like you can relate to someone that you watch on screen,” she asserted.

As of now, Ananya is basking in the success of Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan and has begun working on her next project Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi.