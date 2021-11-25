Ananya Panday adores her ‘Female Debut’ award for Student of the Year 2; SEE

On early Thursday, actor Ananya Panday took to social media to share her gratitude after winning the Female Debut award for her performance in the film Student of the Year 2. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya took a brief moment to thank the makers of the film including Punit Malhotra, Karan Johar and his production house Dharma Movies.

Sharing a still of the award, Ananya coupled it with a slew of interesting emoticons. She added a few hearts before the shining emoji. She also thanked the award organisers for honouring her with the ‘Female Debut’ award. Going by her Instagram stories, it appears that the Pati Patni Aur Woh star is absolutely loving the honour. Sharing the hashtags of the award organizers, Ananya wrote, “Thank you and grateful.” Take a look at her Instagram stories below:

This comes just days after Ananya’s mother shared an unseen photo of the actress with her grandparents. In the photo, Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa can be seen smiling as the camera captures them together. While Ananya can be seen in her lazy PJ shorts and an oversized t-shirt, her sister Nysa poses in a purple shirt. However, Ananya’s geeky sunglasses is what stole fans’ attention in the adorable photo.

Talking about Ananya Panday’s professional front, the actor last featured alongside Ishaan Khatter in the masala flick, Khaali Peeli. She is now gearing for the release of her Pan-India film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film is touted to be a romantic sports action movie that will simultaneously release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and more. In the recent past, her photos with Mike Tyson have sent social media abuzz.

