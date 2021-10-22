Ananya Panday agreed to arrange ‘Ganja’ for Aryan Khan but later said was ‘joking’ to NCB; Reports

Ananya Panday is the next celeb to make headlines amid the ongoing Aryan Khan’s drugs case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials were seen yesterday at her residence to summon the actress to appear before them. Ananya was also seen reporting to the office for the questioning round. She was grilled for almost two hours, and today as well, she has to appear before them for the second round. Latest reports are coming in that during the questioning round Ananya was asked about her chats with Aryan Khan where she had agreed to arrange ‘ganja’ (weed) for him.

As reported by India Today, NCB came across a chat between Ananya and Aryan where both were discussing about arranging ganja. In the discussion, Aryan had asked her, “If there could be some ‘jugaad’ to arrange the weed.” And on this, the actress had replied saying “I will arrange”. But when NCB officials showed the chat to her on Thursday, she said, “I was joking”. The report further claims that she was summoned also after the chat conversation was recovered. There is no evidence that has been found that claims Ananya had ever arranged any drugs for Aryan.

But there have been many conversations between them regarding drugs and contraband. Meanwhile, the actress' laptop and mobile have been seized. Ananya, who was accompanied by her father Chunky Panday to the NCB office, has also denied using or procuring drugs for anyone as quoted by India Today.

On the other hand, Aryan Khan’s custody has been extended till October 30.