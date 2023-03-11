Ananya Panday, Ahaan and others serve looks in white outfits as they grace Alanna Panday’s bridal shower: PICS

Alanna Panday, the digital creator, who is the niece of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey and cousin of Ananya Panday, is set to enter wedlock soon. As per the latest reports, the social media star is set to tie the knot with her long-time partner Ivor McCary on March 16, Thursday, at a private ceremony that will be held in the bride's hometown Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding celebration, Alanna's family hosted a grand bridal shower for her at her residence, on March 10, Friday night.

Ananya Panday, Deanne, Ahaan spotted at Alanna's bridal shower

The private bridal shower dinner of Alanna Panday, who is the daughter of Chunky Pandey's brother Chikki Pandey and Deanne Pandey, was held in the presence of family members and a few close friends, on Friday night. The bride's cousin, actress Ananya Panday, who had made headlines with her absence at Alanna and Ivor's engagement party, was spotted at the bridal shower. The young actress looked pretty in a white halter-neck gown with floral embroidery, as she arrived at Alanna's residence. Ananya completed her look with simple make-up, a pair of beige heels, minimal accessories, and a sleek bun.

Check out the pictures below:

