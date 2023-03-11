Ananya Panday, Ahaan and others serve looks in white outfits as they grace Alanna Panday’s bridal shower: PICS

Ananya Panday, Ahaan Panday, and others were seen serving looks in white outfits, as they attended Alanna Panday's bridal shower, which was held in Mumbai on Friday night.

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Published on Mar 11, 2023   |  12:15 AM IST  |  246
Ananya Panday, Deanne Panday, Ahaan Panday
Ananya Panday, Deanne Panday, and Ahaan at Alanna's bridal shower (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Alanna Panday, the digital creator, who is the niece of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey and cousin of Ananya Panday, is set to enter wedlock soon. As per the latest reports, the social media star is set to tie the knot with her long-time partner Ivor McCary on March 16, Thursday, at a private ceremony that will be held in the bride's hometown Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding celebration, Alanna's family hosted a grand bridal shower for her at her residence, on March 10, Friday night. 

Ananya Panday, Deanne, Ahaan spotted at Alanna's bridal shower

The private bridal shower dinner of Alanna Panday, who is the daughter of Chunky Pandey's brother Chikki Pandey and Deanne Pandey, was held in the presence of family members and a few close friends, on Friday night. The bride's cousin, actress Ananya Panday, who had made headlines with her absence at Alanna and Ivor's engagement party, was spotted at the bridal shower. The young actress looked pretty in a white halter-neck gown with floral embroidery, as she arrived at Alanna's residence. Ananya completed her look with simple make-up, a pair of beige heels, minimal accessories, and a sleek bun.

Check out the pictures below:

Ananya Panday arrives at Alanna Panday's bridal shower (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Deanne Panday and Ahaan (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Deanne and Ahaan with Nandita Mahtani (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan joins girlfriend Saba Azad and team for the screening of Rocket Boys 2; See PICS

About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon
Journalist

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!