Ananya Panday is all heart for her little sister Rysa Pandey for running a 10k marathon; See pic

Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film. Ananya is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The Student Of The Year 2 actress has been sharing some BTs from the shoot for her fans on her social media account. Ananya, who is quite active on social media keeps updating her fans with the titbit of her life.

Recently, Ananya posted a picture of her little sister Rysa Pandey which actually their mother Bhavana Pandey had posted on her Instagram account. In the picture shared, Rysa can be seen donning a medal around her neck and is all smiles while posing for the camera. Bhavana wrote, "So proud of you my baby girl !!! Ran for @worldforallanimaladoptions . @tatamummarathon #10k @rysapanday." Ananya, who is known for her amazing captions, captioned the picture with a heart emoji. Recently, Ananya wished her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana on their anniversary in the sweetest way along with a throwback photo which is bound to make fans nostalgic.

Check out Rysa Pandey's picture here:

Talking about Khaali Peeli, the drama action thriller film is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banner of Zee Studios. It is a remake of the 2018 Telugu movie Taxiwala. The movie is set to hit the screens on 12 June 2020. Besides this, Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

