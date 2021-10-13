Ananya Panday is all hearts for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar’s unmissable photo

Sachin Tendulkar has been one of the most talked about cricketers in the world who holds several records in his name. And not just the legendary cricketer but his daughter Sara Tendulkar has also been the talk of the town for her unmissable panache. The young starlet has been creating a massive buzz for her stunning looks and her fashion statements and enjoys a massive fan following on social media account. In fact, each of her posts is a thing among the fans.

Interestingly, Sara’s recent Instagram post is breaking the internet and is making heads turn as of now. To note, the diva is currently in London and has been giving glimpses of her stay there. In the pic, Sara was basking in the London son while strolling down the street and was dressed in a grey top with black jeans. She was all smiles in the pic and had captioned it as, “24 feels good”. While Sara’s pic received massive love from the netizens, Navya Nanda Naveli, Ananya Panday were all hearts for the pic. In fact, Masaba Gupta also took to the comment section and wrote, “Beauty” with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Sara Tendulkar’s post:

Meanwhile, Ananya has been creating a massive buzz for her upcoming projects. She is working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, she will also be seen playing the lead role in Puri Jagannadh’s pan India project Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. Besides, Ananya has also been roped in for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.