Ananya Panday is all hearts for a throwback photo shared by her friend Deeya Shroff; Check it out

After the release of her film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Ananya Panday had gone for a vacation with her friends and posted stunning pictures on her social media account.

With just two films old, Ananya Panday has garnered a lot of fans. After having a great 2019, Ananya is currently shooting for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Recently, the Student Of The Year 2 actress had grabbed headlines when she won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at the Filmfare Awards 2020 for her performance in SOTY2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. If you remember, after the release of her film Pati Patni Aur Woh Ananya had gone for a vacation with her friends.

Ananya had shared some amazing pictures from the vacay on her social media account. Ananya had posted a few stunning pictures with her friend Deeya Shroff too as they enjoyed themselves by the sea. In the pictures, Ananya was wearing a black top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit whereas Deeya was donning a white crochet top with a Christmas hat. Today, Ananya has shared a throwback picture from that vacation with Deeya which is actually posted by her friend. In this pic, we can see Ananya has put her hands around Deeya's shoulder while standing in the middle of a pool while posing for the camera.

Sharing the pic, Deeya wrote, "Missing my life." Ananya shared the same pic and wrote, "Ditto" with a sad and heart emoji.

On the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for her third movie which is Khaali Peeli. Directed by Maqbool Khan and is co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, it happens to be an action thriller that also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Satish Kaushik and Deshna Duggad in significant roles. The movie is slated to be released on June 12, 2020. Ananya will also be seen in an untitled movie by Shakun Batra starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi and another untitled movie with Vijay Deverakonda.

Check out Ananya Panday and Deeya Shroff's picture here:

