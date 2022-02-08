Ananya Panday all set to begin Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from THIS month with Siddhant Chaturvedi & Adarsh Gourav

Ananya Panday is one of the most promising actresses of the new generations whom fans eagerly wait to see on the silver screen. With one of the most-awaited films, Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa alongside her all set to release, all eyes are on the young star. Well, apart from this there is another film that she has in the pipeline and fans are excited about it. It is Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also starring Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

Last year we saw the teaser of the film that got all the fans excited. But now in a recent interview with Mid Day Ananya Panday revealed when will the film go on the floors. Reportedly after Gehraiyaan releases, she will shift her attention to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan that marking the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh. “We will start shooting in March or April. It’s an honest, relatable and funny film,” says Panday.

Written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Singh, the story revolves around three friends in Mumbai who are lost in the world of screens. Ananya Panday believes that this subject will strike a chord with the current generation and it will be loved by all as this generation is obsessed with social media. “When it comes to Farhan [Akhtar, producer] and Zoya, they [have a command over] coming-of-age films centred on friendship. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has a social media aspect to it, which makes it relatable and interesting,” adds Panday.

