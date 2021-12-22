Ananya Panday is all smiles as she poses in a crop top and trousers outside Aanand L Rai’s office; PHOTOS

Ananya Panday is one of the cutest actresses of the new generation. She is often a delight to click for the paps. The paps never miss a chance to click her whenever she steps out of her house. Today too she was clicked walking out of Aanand L. Rai’s office in casual attire as she was heading towards her car. Ananya too was all smiles and posed for the paps before sitting in the car.

In the pictures, we can see Ananya Panday wearing a black ribbed crop top with full sleeves and a collar. She paired it with beige coloured trousers. She left her hair open and completed her look with white sports shoes. Ananya smiled and posed for the paps and even waved at them. She was indeed looking stunning even in this casual attire. It is always a sight to watch her slay in casual attire.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday grabbed all the eyeballs ever since the teaser of her upcoming Shakun Batra movie also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, Gehraiyaan was released.

Ananya is all excited about sharing the screen space with Deepika and Siddhant and called them family. She said, “It was everything I could have dreamed of. We did a lot of workshops and readings. Shakun is just an amazing director for an actor to work with. He gives you so much space and clear instructions. He just lets you play when you are on screen. So I am really enjoying the equation I have with Shakun”.

