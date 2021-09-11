Ananya Panday is already missing Bappa as she heads for Ganesh Visarjan

Ananya Pandey is one of the actresses in Bollywood who eagerly awaits Ganesh Chaturthi every year. The actress looks forward to the festival and often treats fans with beautiful pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at her residence on social media. And while this year was no different, Ananya and her family are heading for Ganesh Visarjan now. Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing Ganesh Utsav pics, Ananya has shared pics with Lord Ganesha’s idol before the visarjan ceremony.

In the pics, the Student of The Year 2 actress was seen wearing a brown and white coloured suit with floral print and had completed her look with jhumkas and back bun. In the first pic, Ananya was seen holding the idol of Lord Ganesha in her hands as they headed for the visarjan ceremony. In the next pic, Ananya was seen saying her wish in Ganpati’s ears which is a ritual ahead of the visarjan ceremony. She captioned the post as “missing you already Bappa PUDHCHYA VARSHI LAVKAR YA” along with heart emoticon and Ganesh Vandana.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s post:

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has been on a roll of late and has some interesting movies in the kitty. While she has been working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, she will also be seen playing the lead role in Puri Jagannadh’s pan India project Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The movie will be releasing in Hindi and Telugu languages simultaneously.

