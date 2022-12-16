Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are all smiles as they return to Mumbai after attending FIFA 2022; PICS

Ananya Panday , Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Sanjay Kapoor headed to Qatar recently to catch the semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur had also accompanied them. Earlier, Sanjay shared several pictures of them traveling in Qatar. One photo featured from the airport also had Chunky, Shanaya, Ananya, Aditya, and Jahaan in the frame. Personalities like Nora Fatehi, Manushi Chhillar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi among others also attended FIFA 2022.

Just a while back now, Ananya along with Aditya returned from Qatar to Mumbai after watching the FIFA World Cup 2022. The rumoured lovebirds were all smiles as they twinned in beige outfits. Kunal Roy Kapur, Shanaya, Sanjay Chunky and Jahaan were also spotted at the airport today. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.

About Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship

Ananya and Aditya are the latest rumoured couples in B-Town. According to reports, the two actors have just recently begun dating, but they are keeping things private right now. Ananya graced Karan Johar’s talk show – Koffee With Karan season 7 along with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda and she confessed that she finds Aditya Roy Kapur hot.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay. Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy were also seen. She has wrapped up shooting for her next, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana in the pipeline.

Aditya, on the other hand, recently announced that he will be seen in Anurag Basu's next film alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film has been named Metro In Dino. Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be a part of the movie.