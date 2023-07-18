Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur can’t take their eyes off each other in THIS viral PIC

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, the famous Bollywood stars have been making headlines with rumors on their relationship for the last few months. Even though both the actors have been remaining tight-lipped about their romance, the speculations are unofficially confirmed after their candid pictures from their recent Lisbon vacation went viral on social media. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted spending time together in the pictures, which were clicked during one of their outings. Now, the rumored couple has set the internet on fire with their new click.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday can't take eyes off each other in THIS viral PIC

In a recent click which is now going viral on social media, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen lost in each others' eyes, amidst a conversation. In the picture, the rumored couple is seen sitting together at a restaurant and having a great time, as they enjoyed their drinks. Ananya Panday looks pretty in the picture in a mauve sweater, which she paired with a white t-shirt. The Dream Girl 2 actress finished her look with a lazy bun, no-make-up look, and a backpack. The Night Manager actor, on the other hand, looked handsome always in a casual navy blue linen shirt, and his signature short hairdo.

Check out Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's latest click, below:

Ananya and Aditya's rumored relationship

For the unversed, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur sparked relationship rumors for the first time, after they attended Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash together. Later, the popular actors were spotted together on various occasions, including a recent dinner hosted by Karan Johar, where they arrived together. However, the alleged romance was confirmed after it was revealed that the duo attended a concert in Spain together. Later, the recently leaked pictures confirmed that Ananya and Aditya are vacationing together in Spain.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's work fronts

The popular actor was last seen in Night Manager Season 2, which was dropped a couple of weeks back and has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film Metro In Dino... which is currently under production. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, has an exciting line-up of projects including Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2, Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled thriller, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

