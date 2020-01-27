Ananya Panday and BFF Shanaya Kapoor’s epic banter over ‘mood’ in her latest photos will leave you in splits

Ananya Panday dropped several photos in a stunning red dress a day back. However, BFF Shanaya Kapoor seemed to be in a mood to have fun and dropped a comment which earned her a funny reply from Ananya. Check it out.

When it comes to naming one of the young stars in Bollywood who has won hearts right from her first film, Ananya Panday comes to mind. The gorgeous star, who debuted in 2019 with Student Of The Year, stunned in another performance in Pati Patni Aur Woh in December last year which left fans impressed. Often Ananya’s close ones root for her and among them is BFF Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya and Ananya have a bond that dates back to their childhood and often their photos take over the internet.

Recently, Ananya took to Instagram to share stunning photos in a red dress. While the Student of the Year 2 star looked pretty in the mini dress, her bestie Shanaya couldn’t help but leave a cute comment about her mood. Shanaya tried to guess Ananya’s mood while she posted the photos on social media and indirectly joked about sharing several photos. Shanaya wrote, “Should I just post all?” #mood.” While Shanaya joked about it, the Student Of The Year 2 star also replied to her in a funny way.

Ananya wrote back, “@shanayakapoor02 forever mood.” Well, the cute exchange between the two besties is bound to add more fun to your Monday morning. On the work front, Shanaya made her debut at the prestigious ball in Paris last year with her father, Sanjay Kapoor. She also worked on Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl as an assistant director. The film will release on March 13, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya is busy with shooting of Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. It will hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

Check it out:

