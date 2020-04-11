Ananya Panday and Charmme Kaur’s goofy video makes us wish Vijay Deverakonda was a part of it; WATCH

Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur will be seen together in Puri Jagannadh’s film. The Hindi version of the same is being produced by Karan Johar. Recently, a video of Charmme and Ananya is going viral on social media that has fans in awe. Check it out.

Coronavirus lockdown has shut down several films but some of them were shot before the same and hence, fans are highly excited about the same. Before the lockdown, Ananya Panday was shooting with Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur for Puri Jagannadh’s untitled film that will also be produced in Hindi by filmmaker . While shooting for the same, Ananya spent time on the sets with Charmme and Vijay and often photos from the sets went viral on social media. However, a recent video of Charmme and Ananya is taking over the internet and it has left fans in awe.

In the fun and goofy TikTok video, we can see Ananya and Charmme. First, Charmme opens the video with a goofy expression on her face and then, we get a glimpse of Ananya who is all decked up for the shoot. Clad in a crop top and pants, Ananya looked gorgeous and her hair was styled perfectly with soft curls in them. Seeing the two ladies bond with each other in a fun way, fans wished Vijay was also a part of it. While having fun with each other, Ananya and Charmme’s camaraderie also left fans excited to see them together in the film.

Also Read|Ananya Panday can’t stop smiling as she shoots for Vijay Deverakonda starrer & co star Charmme Kaur is in awe

Meanwhile, when Ananya had joined the film’s cast, photos of Vijay, Ananya and Charmme were shared on social media and it left everyone excited. The film is being made in Telugu and Hindi and is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Ananya developed a bond with her co-star while filming the movie in Mumbai and Charmme had even shared a photo of Ananya on social media claiming that she never stops smiling on the sets of the film. Meanwhile, apart from a film with Charmme and Vijay, Ananya will also be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

Check out Ananya and Charmme’s video:

