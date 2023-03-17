Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday entertain with their dance moves in this INSIDE video from Alanna’s wedding

Ananya Panday is of the most loved actresses from the new generation in Bollywood. She often grabs all the limelight for her fashion game, film choices and her link-ups. But from the past couple of days, she has been making it to the headlines for her stunning fashion game at her cousin Alanna Panday’s wedding. Yesterday for the main wedding function, the actress chose to flaunt her desi-girl avatar and sizzled in a light-blue saree. Now we got our hands on an inside video from the function where the Gehraiyaan star stole the show with her thumka’s.

Ananya Panday dances on Saat Samundar Paar

An inside video from the wedding of Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s wedding has been going viral on social media. In the video, we can see Ananya looking gorgeous in a light-blue saree with a beautiful white embellished border that she paired with a backless white blouse with thin straps and a plunging neckline. The actress is grooving to her dad Chunky Panday’s song Saat Samundar Paar with her cousin. Later Chunky himself joins his daughter and both the father-daughter duo make sure to entertain all the guests who cannot stop hooting for the duo.

Check out the video:

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday recently wrapped up Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller film. The pictures from the set got everyone excited about the film. Apart from this, she has also wrapped up Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aadarsh Gourav. Ananya also has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

