Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone start their Tuesday with some serious Yoga time; See Pic

Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi are on cloud nine as their recently released film Gehraiyaan has been getting an overwhelming response from the audience. The film, released on the digital platform on February 11, deal with relationship complexities. Well, looks like during the shooting Ananya and Deepika have become Yoga friends and today’s picture is the proof. The Student of The Year 2 actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a yoga time picture featuring the latter.