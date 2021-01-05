Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa's PHOTOS with parents Bhavana & Chunky Panday are unmissable

Ananya Panday came back to Mumbai a few days ago and is currently spending time with her family. She was in Maldives with Ishaan Khatter for the New Year celebrations.

Ananya Panday is finally back with her family after having enjoyed her vacation in Maldives. The actress had jetted off to the exotic location with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter ahead of the New Year celebration thereby sparking off their dating rumours. Both the actors also shared numerous candid pictures and videos from the place but refrained from sharing pictures of each other much to the disappointment of the fans. Meanwhile, Ananya is currently spending quality time with her family.

This is evident from a series of pictures shared by her father Chunky Panday on Instagram. The entire family including the senior actor, Ananya, her mom Bhavana and sister Rysa Panday are seen dining out at one of the restaurants in the city. On the other hand, all of them are seen posing happily in front of the Gateway of India in the second picture. The Student of the Year 2 actress looks pretty here as she dons a yellow crop top and printed mini skirt.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Chunky captions the post as ‘All my girls’ while adding heart emoticons. Now, talking about Ananya Panday’s professional front, she is collaborating with Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda for the first time in the Pan India film that is tentatively titled Fighter. It has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh. She is also teaming up with and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra’s next project. The actors have shot in Mumbai and Goa for the yet-to-be-titled movie.

Credits :Chunky Panday Instagram

