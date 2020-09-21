Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter get goofy with 'keys' to their taxi in BTS photos from Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been indulging in funny banter on social media ahead of their film Khaali Peeli's release. Now, Ishaan shared funny behind-the-scenes photos from the film that will leave you excited.

Actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been indulging in social media banter off late and fans have been loving it. Often, the two drop endearing throwback photos from the behind-the-scenes of their film Khaali Peeli and leave the internet smitten. Be it goofing around with coconuts or just chilling with co-stars on the sets, Ananya and Ishaan have ensured that they share their fun off screen on social media too via photos and videos. Now, a new set of photos have left everyone in splits.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan shared behind-the-scenes photos from sets of Khaali Peeli where he and Ananya could be seen goofing around with huge keys while standing in front of the black and yellow cab. In the photo, Ananya is seen clad in a pink salwar kameez with a yellow and black key in her hand that she is seen pointing at Ishaan. With a confused expression on his face, Ishaan is seen staring at Ananya while she looks at the camera and smiles. The goofy photo gives us a glimpse of the fun they had behind-the-scenes on the sets.

In the second photo, Ananya and Ishaan were seen talking to their director Maqbool Khan. The photos surely will leave you excited about the upcoming film. Ishaan shared the photo and claimed that Ananya has been coaxing him right from the start. He wrote, "eh apun ko start se ich chaabi laga reli @ananyapanday." Interestingly, Ananya shared Ishaan's post on her Instagram story and wrote," Always."

Meanwhile, the film is helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist and it will release on October 2 on ZeePlex.

