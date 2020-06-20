Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s Khaali Peeli to release on OTT platform? Here’s what Ali Abbas Zafar says

Reports have stated over the past few weeks that Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli may release on an OTT platform due to the theatre shutdown and lockdown. Now, reacting to it, producer Ali Abbas Zafar has broken silence over it.

It has been around 3 months since the theatres have been shut down and lockdown restrictions have been imposed owing to the Coronavirus outbreak in India. While several Bollywood films have opted for OTT release in the current scenario, it looks like Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer is on a wait and watch scenario on that front. While reports have been coming in that Ishaan and Ananya’s action drama may directly release on an OTT platform, producer Ali Abbas Zafar has reacted on the same for the first time.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ali has reacted to the news of Ishaan and Ananya starrer Khaali Peeli releasing directly on OTT. Ali, who is co-producing the film with Zee Studios, shared that the film is yet to be completed. While major portions of Khaali Peeli have been shot already, some are remaining and for the same, Ali mentioned that they are waiting to complete the film. Once that is done, the filmmaker-turned-producer mentioned that they will wait and see when the theatres open up again.

Talking about the OTT release of Ishaan and Ananya starrer, Ali said, “Right now, we are focused on completing the film. After that, it will be wait-and-watch. We don’t know when the theatres will open and at what capacity they will run.” Further, talking about the film, Ali shared that it is a commercial film and praised Ananya and Ishaan’s energy while shooting it. He said, “It’s a commercial potboiler and the fresh pairing of Ishaan and Ananya makes it interesting. They brought a lot of youthful energy to the shoot. Everyone had a blast and it shows in the edit.”

Here's a still of Ananya and Ishaan from Khaali Peeli:

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, Ananya and Ishaan have been spending time at home. While Ananya has been sharing updates on social media of her shenanigans, Ishaan too has been resorting to a similar practice. Filmmaker and producer of Khaali Peeli, Ali Abbas Zafar has been working on scripts at his house in Dehradun. Apart from Ananya and Ishaan’s Khaali Peeli, Ali recently announced that he will be starting a superhero film with post the lockdown. Not just this, in another interview, Ali also said that he is planning a superhero universe with Mr India, two more characters and Katrina’s superhero flick. Meanwhile, Khaali Peeli is helmed by Maqbool Khan and stars Ananya and Ishaan in the lead.

