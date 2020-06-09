Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter suggest fans to watch Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit

After Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter recommend fans to watch Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi starrer Jojo Rabbit.

Ananya Panday is among one such actress who grabbed eyeballs since her very first film Student Of The Year 2. With her debut film itself, the actress garnered a lot of fame and popularity a struck a chord with the audience with her adorable smile and chirpy nature. Ananya has a huge fan following on social media too and the reason behind this is quite obvious. Of late, the pretty diva has been spending quality time with her family members amidst the lockdown period in India that has been imposed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Although the unlock phase 1 has begun some are still quarantined at home. Amid all this, many celebrities have been suggesting fans on which movie or series to binge on to while being at home. And now even Ananya has given a suggestion. The actress has suggested fans to watch the 2019 film Jojo Rabbit. Sharing the poster of the film on her Instagram story, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress wrote, "Love is the strongest thing in the world." She added, "This film has my whole entire heart!! Pls watch it if you haven't already. (It is on Hotstar and watch it again if you already have). She further added, "PS I know I am a little late to the party."

Not only Ananya but even her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter shared the poster of the film on his Instagram story. Were the two watching it at the same time? What do you think?

For the uninitiated, written and directed by Taika Waititi, based on Christine Leunens's 2008 book Caging Skies, Jojo Rabbit was chosen by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute as one of the ten best films of the year. The movie starring Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Thomasin McKenzie and Taika Waititi had its world premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2019.

Meanwhile, Ananya has some interesting projects coming up as of now. She will be collaborating with South star Vijay Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy fame for a pan-Indian movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter. It has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. Ananya will then be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli that has been directed by Maqbool Khan. She is also a part of an upcoming project co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

