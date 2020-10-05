Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli big hit at Gurugram's drive in cinema, tanks miserably in US

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, one would assume people would stay indoors, but to everyone's surprise Gurugram's drive-in cinema was sold out for Khaali Peeli screenings.

It has been three days since the release of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli and the masala entertainer seems to have grabbed a lot of eyeballs in the north of India. With restrictions much eased in Delhi and NCR region as opposed to Mumbai, the film premiered and was screened over the weekend at a drive-in cinema in Gurugram. Owing to the pandemic, one would assume people would stay indoors, but to everyone's surprise the drive-in cinema was a huge hit.

As per trade analyst Komal Nahta, the drive-in theatre was completely sold out. He tweeted, "This should come as music to ears of filmbuffs & industry people, but as bad news for those who predicted Bollywood doom. 6 shows of Khaali Peeli in a make-shift Drive In cinema in Gurgaon in weekend are all sold out. One yesterday, two today and three tomorrow. At 999/- per car."

While the response in India has been terrific, Khaali Peeli tanked miserably in international markets. At the US box office, the film raked in only 363 USD which is approximately Rs 26,616 from 11 screens on day one, reported Bollywood Hungama. As for New Zealand box office, Khaali Peeli grossed 419 USD which is approximately Rs 30,722 from seven screens on day one. The film also released in countries like Singapore, Netherlands, Austria, Fiji, Africa and Mauritius.

