Ananya Panday and Karan Johar show up in style for Deepika Padukone’s 35th birthday party dinner

Ananya Panday and Karan Johar joined Ranbir Singh, Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Rohan Sreshta, Ritika Bhavnani and many more in celebrating Deepika Padukone’s 35th birthday party.

is celebrating her 35th birthday party and all Bollywood biggies are in attendance! After a day filled with social media messages, the actress celebrated the night with her closest pals in the fraternity.

The guest list included big names like Ranbir Singh, Shaheen Bhatt, , Rohan Sreshta, Ritika Bhavnani, Siddharth Anand, Anjani Dhawan, Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, , Ayan Mukherjee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, Ayan Mukherjee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Madhu Mantena and many more. This marks the first big Bollywood party since Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise in 2020.







If you missed it, during the day, Deepika received wishes from all her fraternity friends, family and friends on her special day. After a full day of receiving wishes from friends, family and fraternity friends, Padukone shared an adorable video expressing her gratitude for the warmth she received on her 35th birthday today. Through a heartfelt video on Instagram, Padukone shared glimpses into her childhood, her modelling days and movies she has done. The video featured stills from her most remarkable movies like Piku, Love Aaj Kal, Om Shanti Om, Cocktail Chapaak and many more. Apart from the movie stills, the video also featured family photographs of the star, with her sister Anisha Padukone and with her father Prakash Padukone. Alongside the vide, DP wrote, “The journey has been nothing short of incredible...& for that, I've got my family, friends and all of you to thank!”

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Here’s are the top 5 most ICONIC looks served by the diva

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×