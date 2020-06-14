Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan dancing to Post Malone's Rockstar is the perfect Sunday groove; WATCH

In the video, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan can be seen chilling with their teams as they dance to Post Malone's 'Rockstar' while grabbing a bite.

If you have missed being with your closest buddies during this lockdown period, we know the struggle has been real. And for now, all we can probably do is send some virtual love. Talking about virtual love, we chanced upon this video of co-stars and buddies Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday dancing it out and it definitely reminded us of the good times. It also seems to be the perfect Sunday groove as the duo can be seen winding down after a long day of shoot.

In the video, Ananya and Kartik are chilling with their teams as they dance to Post Malone's 'Rockstar' as they grab a bite. Not just that, the duo can be seen grooving to the rap song and dishing out some mean moves. It definitely looks like the perfect Sunday groove. While Kartik can be seen dressed in a head-to-toe black outfit, Ananya's casual outfit includes a pair of white shorts and white top.

Kartik and Ananya had starred in Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film was a hit at the box office and since then the duo are quite loved on social media, especially for their goofy photos and pranks. On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film was supposed to release on June 12, 2020, but the film’s release has been postponed. As for Kartik, he will next be seen in Bhool Bulaiya 2 and Dostana 2.

