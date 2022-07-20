Ananya Panday and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi get papped in comfy casuals post shoot; PICS

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were photographed in the city post shoot today. After Gehraiyaan, the actors will be sharing screen space once again in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. A few hours back, Ananya and Siddhant were spotted in the city by the paparazzi post their shoot. Check out their latest photos.

Ananya and Siddhant were papped by the media personnel tonight. The Student of The Year 2 actress was seen dressed in comfortable casuals as she wrapped up shoot for the night. Ananya donned a white tee-shirt with ripped shorts. Her hair was left open and she had no makeup on. Ananya completed her look with a pair of white sliders. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen dressed in a printed green shirt with flared blue trousers. He also wore brown shoes to complete the look.

Both the actors smiled and posed for photos as the shutterbugs clicked them from a distance.

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest photos

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya and Siddhant were both last seen in Gehraiyaan. They shared screen space with Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa. Ananya now has Liger in her pipeline. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Ananya will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India film. The trailer is all set to come out on the 21st of July. Siddhant, on the other hand, has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline.

Coming to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya and Siddhant will be seen with Adarsh Gourav in the film. It has been written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. The film has been directed by Arjun as well. The coming-of-age film was announced last year and the shooting is currently going on.

