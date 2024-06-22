Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor’s ‘little fun glimpse’ of pilates session is pure BFF goals; WATCH

Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, epitomize friendship goals. Beyond merely spending time together and supporting each other through thick and thin, they prioritize maintaining a healthy lifestyle by working out together. Their fitness trainer recently provided a glimpse into their pilates session, showcasing their dedication to fitness.

Inside Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor's pilates session

Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit posted a video from Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor's pilates session on Saturday, inspiring many. The duo is captured smiling as they engage in their pilates routine. Khushi Kapoor opts for an all-black ensemble, while Ananya sports an oversized tank top atop her black workout attire.

Namrata expressed in her post that she believes the saying "looks can be deceiving" was coined for Pilates. She noted that while it may seem fun and easy at first glance, the reality sets in when one begins the exercise, particularly when performed correctly. She mentioned feeling the intense burn, experiencing a deep connection, and noticing the smaller muscles fatiguing and shaking.

In her caption, the fitness trainer tagged Ananya and Khushi, commending them for their excellent performance. She wrote, "You all did so well, really engaged your muscles and worked correctly! Of course I had to share this little fun glimpse of you'll losing a bit of control on the limbs but hey... it's all a part of getting fitter. We all feel the shakes every now and then."

Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. The film was directed by Arjun Varain Singh. She will next be seen in Call Me Bae. Apart from this, she also has Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair in her kitty.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor ventured into acting with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies last year. The movie featured Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, along with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

