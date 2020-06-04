Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani share a philosophical perspective on 2020; Call it 'most important year of all'

Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani share an inspirational note on the year 2020 which was posted by writer and designer Leslie Dwight.

The year 2020 has not started on a good note for everyone. The Coronavirus pandemic has created an outrage among all the citizens around the world. And due to the increase in the number of cases in India, the lockdown has extended till June 30th, however, movements for a limited time period has been allowed and certain norms have been decided in every state. While everyone is still trying to cope with the virus, yesterday Mumbaikars and people in the neighbouring areas had braced for the Cyclone Nisarga. But they heaved a sigh of relief as Nisarga's damage appeared limited to the uprooting of trees in affected areas.

Amid all this, Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani have shared a philosophical perspective on the year 2020. The two actresses shared a post that was actually shared by Leslie Dwight who is a writer and designer. The post read as, "What if 2020 isn’t cancelled?⁣ What if 2020 is the year we’ve been waiting for?⁣ A year so uncomfortable, so painful, so scary, so raw — that it finally forces us to grow.⁣ A year that screams so loud, finally awakening us from our ignorant slumber.⁣ A year we finally accept the need for change.⁣ Declare change. Work for change. Become the change. A year we finally band together, instead of⁣ pushing each other further apart.⁣ ⁣ 2020 isn’t cancelled, but rather⁣ the most important year of them all." Ananya was all praise for his post as she shared it on her Instagram story.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie seemed to have done decently with the fans and next up, she is looking at a film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. Apart from that, she will also be seen in a Shakun Batra's film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and and a film with Vijay Deverkaonda as well. She has an interesting line up for work ahead once the lockdown is all over.

On the other hand, Kiara was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Guilty. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on 31 July 2020 but has been postponed due to the current situation going on in the country. However, a new release date of the movie shall be announced soon. Kiara will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb opposite and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal.

